Xolos de Tijuana: Mauro Manotas sends a message to Siboldi heading to AP 2021 of Liga MX

Mauro Manotas, Xolos de Tijuana striker, was happy to work with Robert Dante Siboldi, since he feels that he is a coach who has contributed things to them and that in a short time he has transmitted all his experience to them, prior to the 2021 Apertura of the MX League .

In an interview for Fox Sports, Manotas assured that the Xolos is a team that has the resources to hold a better tournament in the 2021 Apertura than what they did in the 2021 Clausura.

“The team is quite motivated, we have worked quite hard and this is the best preseason that can be done, on the beach, and we will try to get the most out of all that,” he declared.

“Professor Siboldi has shown us his experience, I think that is the most important thing of all, he has quite an important knowledge, he is very demanding and that will help us a lot for this tournament.”

Mauro Manotas has played 17 games with the Tijuana Xolos shirt where he has scored five goals and has given an assist.

