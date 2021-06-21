Xolos de Tijuana makes official the signing of Lucas ‘Titi’ Rodríguez

A few moments ago, through a statement on their social networks, the team of Xolos from Tijuana made the signing of the Argentine player official, Lucas ‘Titi’ Rodriguez, who is characterized by playing on the left wing.

For a few days, several media pointed out that the board of directors of the border team had the player tied up, but it was until this Sunday that they announced it officially.

Rodríguez debuted with Estudiantes de la Plata, a team in which he remained until 2018, to later be loaned out with DC United of the MLS, where he coincided with Wayne Rooney, where they had great moments.

The midfielder has already joined the preseason that Xolos performs in Mazatlán. The page highlights the quality of the player. During his time in the United States, he played 36 games and scored seven goals.