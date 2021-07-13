Xolos de Tijuana confirms the arrival of Christian ‘Titi’ Ortiz as reinforcement

Los Xolos de Tijuana have stolen the eyes of the transfer market in the face of Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX, when confirming the arrival of winger Christian ‘Titi’ Ortiz as his reinforcement.

Through social networks, the border team led by the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi welcomed the 28-year-old Argentine midfielder as the newest element of the institution.

Read also: Liga MX: Santiago Muñoz does not want to renew with Santos Laguna and seeks to emigrate to Europe

“The left winger, Christian Ortiz is a new reinforcement Xoloitzcuintle Welcome to Tijuana! To defend with all the Rojinegra shirt,” Titi “!”

The left winger, Christian Ortiz is the new Xoloitzcuintle reinforcement Welcome to Tijuana! To defend with all the Rojinegra shirt, “Titi”! ⚽️: Midfielder

: Argentine

: 28 years old # MadeInTijuana – Xolos (@Xolos) July 13, 2021

The winger Christian ‘Titi’ Ortiz will have his first adventure in the MX League as a new footballer of the Xolos de Tijuana, after his time with Independiente de Avellaneda and Huracán in Argentina, Racing Club de Montevideo de Uruguay, Independiente del Valle de Colombia, San Martín University and Sporting Cristal of Peru.

Read also: 2021 Gold Cup: Mexico vs Guatemala will be played with fans, confirms CONCACAF