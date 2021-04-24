Xolos de Tijuana beats Necaxa by the minimum and approaches the playoff

Los Xolos de Tijuana defeated the Rayos del Necaxa squad on the field of the Caliente Stadium in the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Closing 2021 of the MX League.

The scorer of the match was Colombian Fídel Martínez who gave the Xolos all three points in a play where he only arrived to close the clamp and push the ball into the Necaxa goal line at minute 60 of the second half.

The game started evenly in the first minutes, however, Xolos de Tijuana was gradually taking control, putting Necaxa towards his goal and generating good scoring chances, which Edgar Martínez covered in a very solvent way.

Already in the second half, Tijuana was able to materialize that dominance and scoring opportunities in both that gave him the three points, after a good play on the left wing and a good low center to the area, Fídel Martínez only pushed to give him the victory 1 -0 to Xolos.

With this victory, Xolos reached 19 points, ranking 11th in the standings, tied with Chivas in units, while Necaxa lagged behind in last place with 11 points.

