We are approximately one month from the start of the 2020 Opening of the Liga MX, Mexican soccer will return after a large number of situations that have occurred in these times of pandemic by coronavirus in the environment of Aztec football.
The Closing 2020 was canceled due to the circumstances of the health emergency and by disposition of the high command, the descent was abolished for six years, the promotion may be granted from the 2021-22 season if there are clubs that comply with the certification requirements, Monarcas Morelia disappeared to invent Mazatlan FC, many positive cases of COVID-19 in the teams and the proposal for the return of the repechage was consolidated, where 12 teams will have the opportunity to qualify for the ‘big party’ once the regular phase has ended.
While all that happened, several of the institutions that make up the Aztec championship have started their preseason for the next contest, in the case of the owners of Club Xoloitzcuintles de Tijuana, Hot Group, took on the task of selling to Club Querétaro that also belonged to them, and they transferred it to a group of investors headed by Gabriel Solares, Emilio Escalante and Greg Taylor, but not without first retaining the federative rights of several important elements of the White Roosters, an unprecedented dismantling.
From Querétaro to the border + Ecuadorian forward.
In less than a day, the border team made the incorporation of 10 elements for the tournament on goal official, nine of them from the Queretaro team (José Angulo, Marcel Ruiz, Clifford Aboagye, Paolo Yrizar, Jimmy Gómez, Jordi Cortizo, Benny Díaz, Jorge Aguilar, Betsiel Hernández and Gerson Vázquez), the return of Ariel Nahuelpan, after his loan with the roosters, also the returns of Luis Fuentes, Erick Castillo and the signing of Jonathan Orozco.
But without a doubt, no footballer will be more influential than hiring as the new technical director of Pablo Guede, the Argentine strategist will come to revolutionize the entire operation of the Tijuana team, this was demonstrated in his period as coach of Monarcas Morelia where with everything and a limited squad of recognition footballers at the Apertura 2019, he managed to take them to the Liguilla in the phase semifinals, after leaving Leon on the road in the quarterfinals.
At the same time, in Clausura 2020, it was also beginning to rebound when it was decided to suspend the tournament due to the pandemic and in that period his contract with the Grupo Salinas management ended, but due to a couple of clauses in his contract, he chose not to renew and To be free, it was there that the canine institution appeared and hired him.
Now, with an incredibly coarse squad, which of course still remains to be defined, since with all the discharges presented so far, there are still other discharges to take place such as that of Gibrán Lajud, Víctor Torres, Erick Torres, Ángel Sepúlveda, among other. But from the start, the roster already looks incredibly complete, with up to 2-3 players per position.
In this way, there is no doubt that a strategist as committed and studied as Pablo Guede He will be able to return to the border squad the illusion of obtaining one more First Division title, and will break the bad streak of technical directors that he has had, since in his years of history only three coaches have stood out (Joaquín del Olmo, Antonio Mohamed and Miguel Herrera). With his style of play, he will continue to be the best helmsman who has arrived from abroad to Mexican football in the last year and only time will tell that what he did with the Morelia team was not a mere coincidence.