Xolos adds Luis Lozoya as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

After confirming the incorporation of the goalkeeper Gil Alcala, the Tijuana Xolos have confirmed the arrival of defender Luis Lozoya as a new reinforcement heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through Twitter, the border team led by the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldi reported that the 28-year-old Mexican defender will be part of the club after his time in the Liga de Expansión MX.

“@ luislozoyam2 joins the Rojinegro team Welcome to Tijuas, Lozo! #HechoEnTijuana”, they wrote.

. @ luislozoyam2 joins the Rojinegro team Welcome to Tijuas, Lozo! #MadeInTijuana pic.twitter.com/1SfkTFlkzE – Xolos (@Xolos) July 10, 2021

Defender Luis Lozoya is back in Liga MX after three years after living the nightmare of the disappearance of the Red Sharks of Veracruz and military in the second division with the Alebrijes from Oaxaca.

