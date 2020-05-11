On a U-20 day, on the other great opportunities in the professional team. Many young people arrive in the main team of the teams in a surprising way even for them. And so it was for Juninho. The 19-year-old midfielder, known from the grassroots for goal celebrations in honor of his younger brother, on January 18 he said goodbye, with Vasco, to the São Paulo Cup for juniors. Four days later he was at Maracanã, starting against Flamengo. And there were ten more participations in games. Grateful to Abel Braga for the promotion, he now hopes to consolidate himself with Ramon Menezes.

– For me everything happened very quickly and it ended up being a great surprise. I can only thank Professor Abel Braga for the opportunities and for having trusted me. I learned a lot from him and now I hope to continue looking for my space at Vasco – revealed, in this exclusive interview to THROW!.

How has that period been without games for you? What guidelines did Vasco leave for you to continue in shape even with everything stopped?

– It’s been hard to stay without playing. That’s what I like to do the most. Vasco spent a schedule of activities and I am following correctly to keep in shape. I spent time in Muniz Freire (ES) with my uncle Kleberson, to stay more focused on the day to day, and I am dedicating myself a lot with the help of Dr. Ramirez Vargas (private physiotherapist).

Juninho’s celebrations were highlighted in the grassroots categories (Photo: Photo: Carlos Santana / Site Vasco)

Photo: Lance!

Juninho received support from a private trainer (Photo: Disclosure)

The most experienced players always talk about the importance of supporting the youngest to help adapt to the professional. How was the integration with the older ones? Was there someone who helped you more at that moment?

– Everyone who went up was very well received by the cast. They help us a lot with advice and tips so that we can always be improving on and off the field. It is a united group with great people. I feel great next to them.

In training, you can see that Ramon Menezes is very close to the players. How is your relationship with him? How did you receive the news that he would train Vasco?

– When I heard that Ramon would be the coach, I was happy. He is a person who already knows us, who was on a daily basis with us and knows what needs to be done so that we can have the results. He always talked to me and tried to guide me too. I really hope it works out and he succeeds in the new challenge. We will be together with him.

You played at Flamengo’s base before playing for Vasco, right? How was your start in football in the midst of difficulties until you reached the professional?

– It was very complicated by the difficulties that existed at the time. It was not easy to get to the professional of a big club like Vasco. In some moments I even thought about giving up, but I saw the effort of the people around me to help me and that gave me a lot of strength to move on. In addition to my brother’s health problem, which has always been a fuel for me to look for something more in the most difficult moments.

Does your brother already understand the importance of celebrating goals?

Juninho puts a hand on his left eye, in reference to the organ lost by the youngest after cancer.

– Yes, you understand. He is very smart and intelligent, he asks me to score more goals to see the celebration more often on television. This to me is gratifying and a source of great pride. He’s a winner in life.

Vasco is still experiencing wage delays. In every interview, Leandro Castan says that for some players it is more difficult than for others. How has it been for you to live with this reality?

– We understand the situation we are living in today. The whole world is suffering from this coronavirus problem and football is no different. Everything is paralyzed and we are trying to take it in the best way. I have always been a calm person and I manage the situation in a good way.

