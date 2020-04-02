The mayor’s office announced the closure of its 10 piers before the declaration of national sanitary emergency by Covid-19.

Xochimilco authorities reported that the 10 city hall piers will remain closed during the coronavirus health emergency.

Through a statement, the demarcation indicated that following the recommendations of the Federal Government and Mexico City and with the aim of avoiding the spread and contagion of the Covid-19, as of this Thursday, the piers and surrounding areas will be closed to the publicyes like the craft and souvenir shops.

“To monitor compliance with this provision, staff of the General Directorate of Tourism and elements of the Auxiliary and Riverside Police will reinforce the rondines in the area“, he pointed.

Although Xochimilco is one of the three main tourist destinations in the Mexican capital, “this provision must be fully complied with by both tourism service providers and visitors,” it appears from the bulletin.

#OfficialCommunicado

– Xochimilco Mayor’s Office (@XochimilcoAl) April 2, 2020