Xiyu Wang manages to win in the qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Lizette Cabrera

05/25/2021

On at 18:30 CEST

Xiyu Wang, China, number 145 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6-2 and 6-1 in an hour and fifteen minutes to the Australian tennis player Lizette cabrera, number 150 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that Wang managed to break his rival’s serve 6 times, achieved a 94% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and won 63% of the service points. As for the Australian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, achieved an 85% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and won 42% of her service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.