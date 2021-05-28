Xiyu Wang defeats Elisabetta Cocciaretto in qualifying qualifying round

05/28/2021

The Chinese tennis player Xiyu Wang, number 145 of the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-3, 6 (8) -7 (10) and 6-3 in two hours and twenty one minutes to Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italian tennis player, number 113 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that the Chinese player managed to break her opponent’s serve 9 times, in the first serve she had a 77% effectiveness, she committed a double fault and achieved 56% of the service points. As for the Italian player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved 68% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 49% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is carried out where the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible points to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 239 tennis players participate and a total of 111 enter the final phase among those classified directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the tournament and the invited players. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.