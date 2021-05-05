Xiyu Lin, new leader of the HSBC World Cup with Carlota Ciganda at seven strokes

The China Xiyu lin repeated the 67 strokes of the first day and was at the head of the HSBC Women’s World Cup golf, a tournament on the LPGA circuit that is played in Singapore, with a stroke of advantage over the Australian Hannah green and the South Korean Inbee Park.

Under the intense heat of the Sentosa Golf Club, the Mexican Gaby lopez presented the best card of the third day (65, seven under par) and rose to fourth place, just two blows to the head, while the Spanish Carlota Ciganda She couldn’t this time with the par from the field and her 73 relegated her from fifth to thirteenth place.

Lin He started his third round with a bogey but then had seven birdies (and a new bogey in the seventh) to position himself as the solo leader.

But the most spectacular result had as protagonist Gaby lopez. The Mexican, with two LPGA victories in her history, achieved nine birdies on her journey and only committed two bogeys, subtracting seven shots from par for the field to reach 12 under par in total.

Azahara Munoz, the other Spanish in competition, closed its third day with 72 strokes and ranks 44th in the standings.

Classification 2nd day (par 72)

1. Xiyu Lin (CHN) -14 (67-68-67)

2. Hannah Green (AUS) -13 (71-66-66)

. Inbee Park (KOR) -13 (64-69-70)

4. Gaby López (MEX) -12 (68-71-65)

5. In Gee Chun (KOR) -10 (71-69-66)

. Lydia Ko (KOR) -10 (69-68-69)

. So Yeon Ryu (KOR) -10 (67-69-70)

…

13. Carlota Ciganda (ESP) -7 (69-67-73)

44. Azahara Muñoz (ESP) par (73-71-72)