Xiaomi is a company that has accustomed its users and the industry to launch all kinds of technological products onto the market, from a cap that can keep you from going bald, until the electric scooters. In the same way, the Chinese firm is also known for putting up for sale electric bikes, and now he has presented a new one that is fully foldable and that reaches 80 kilometers per hour.

The technology giant has put up for sale through Youpin, its third-party store, its new folding electric bicycle, the HIMO Z116, which, in addition to being flexible, also stands out for having a built-in lithium battery It can last up to 80 kilometers. As for its design, the new bicycle of the Asian company is practically the same as the rest of the models, only this time its body can be folded from three different areas.

On the other hand, the electric bicycle includes a central body, the pedals and the handlebar. Once folded, it becomes more portable due to its size reduction, a feature that allows users transport it easily in different places, like in the trunk of a car. Furthermore, the weight of the bicycle is also relatively light, as it only reaches 22.5 kilograms.

A folding bike with a light weight and easy to transport

A folding electric bicycle that also offers three different modes adapted to different situations. For example, it can be run in pure power or in assisted modes, it can even be used through the pedals by the user, just like a normal bicycle. Among other details, this new Xiaomi bicycle can reach a maximum speed of up to 25 kilometers per hour, while in pure power mode it rises to 55 kilometers.

However, it is noteworthy that if the folding electric bicycle is used in its power assisted mode, it can reach a speed of approximately 80 kilometers, or even more. The new product of the Asian company also has a HD LCD screen IPX7 rated for waterproofing. A panel that shows important information in real time for the user, such as speed, power, kilometers and any type of failure in the system, among others.

Finally, this bicycle has a system of double disc brake and high wear resistance tires. At the moment this product can be purchased in China at a price of 2,499 yuan, which in exchange are about 328 euros approximately. It is expected that in the future the new Xiaomi folding electric bicycle can cross the border of the Asian country to reach other territories, such as Spain.

