Xin Yu Wang passes Wimbledon round

06/25/2021

On at 18:45 CEST

Xin Yu Wang, China, number 144 of the WTA, won in one hour and twenty-one minutes by 6-4 and 6-3 to the czech Tereza Smitkova, number 487 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

The match data shows that Wang managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 56% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 5 double faults and got 61% of the service points. As for Smitkova, she managed to break serve on one occasion, was 62% effective, made 4 double faults and managed to win 58% of service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.