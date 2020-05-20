Now 44 years old, Gustavo Ximu has dedicated a large part of his life to martial arts. Still from the Vale-Tudo era, the tough guy followed the transition to MMA, where he built an extensive cartel of 23 wins and 10 losses in the sport. Having made his last professional fight in 2013, the black belt did not want to leave the world of fights and embarked on a new challenge: the focus on Jiu-Jitsu, collecting several national and world titles.

Brazilian and also Pan-American champion in 2019, Ximu reconciles his achievements on the mats with the mission of teaching classes and passing on lessons to students at Gracie Barra Praia, the team he leads alongside Professor Murillo Neto. In times of pandemic due to the coronavirus, Murillo spoke about the impacts of the health crisis on the team’s daily routine, located in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro.

– The academy was created in 2012, focusing on the competition team. Two years later, professor Gustavo ‘Ximu’ Machado was invited to join the team and today he plays a fundamental leadership position for the group’s success, since since the end of 2016 I have been strengthening Gracie Barra in the United States, competing actively on the IBJJF international circuit and returning only to graduations and training camps specifically. With the suspension of training and competitions due to the coronavirus, the problem goes straight to our root. Our athletes are not expecting an online class as it seems to be the trend in the market. Our technical preparation sparring sessions are not replicable in this way.

The very fact that Gustavo Ximu and I lead the team, for example, was interrupted. Everything was going according to plan. At the end of 2019, I became the world champion No-Gi by IBJJF, in a very tough final with Baret Yoshida. In the previous year, Ximu had already been world champion No-Gi by IBJJF, making the final with Luke Harris, showing that we were in the right direction. But even that we are prevented from doing at the moment – reported Murillo Neto.

On the other hand, Gustavo Ximu revealed how he and Murillo have been trying to keep their students at Gracie Barra Praia active and minimally in shape. In addition, the black belt stressed that the academy will respect all protocols applied by the authorities regarding a possible return to activities in the near future.

– Our training system has a very strong presence in the psychological part of athletes. Our maneuver was to channel our energy into this element, presenting tools to strengthen the mind, from articles, studies to readings, to personal conversations, apart from all the extra mattress physical preparation, with functional training. The Gracie Barra Praia structure is open. We will respect the protocol of the responsible members, because our priority is to maintain the welfare of society. In some places outside Brazil, classes are already returning, such as Professor Vinicius Draculino’s academy, in Texas (USA). If possible, we will follow the rules of Gracie Barra and adapt to the rules of our government and local authorities – said Ximu, who finally said he was confident of a good recovery from post-pandemic Jiu-Jitsu.

– In general, I think Jiu-Jitsu will come back very well. Some people will be afraid, but others who did not do physical activities and came to know Jiu-Jitsu through lives will adjust the market. In our case, it changes a lot. In training, we will continue our strategy, but as teachers and team leaders, we will have to review our entire strategy. Murillo Neto, myself and the black belts of the team analyzed the athletes for internal performance among the group members, technical knowledge, ability to apply knowledge, ability to teach or absorb knowledge, and then we have the graduations and the championship schedule that each will fight. This pandemic simply interrupted our assessment and graduation process, which directly reflects our future goals in enrolling athletes in the appropriate categories, band transitions and managing athletes to strengthen other schools of the Gracie Barra Association. Despite this, we are confident in better days – he concluded.

