Ximena Sariñana starts a new beginning – El Sol de México

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez looks completely empty, not a single person enters on foot. The only thing that passes through its corridors are cars, which one by one congregate at Turn 4 to wait for Ximena Sariñana.

The sanitary filters start from the entrance. QR code registration in the first, gel application in the second, temperature measurement in the third. At the end of the route, the attendees are placed with their vehicles in individual sections, respecting the healthy distance, and of course with all face masks at all times.

At 20:15 a video appears on the stage screens where Ximena reflects on the importance of living in the present, and “that we don’t care about anything, just what happens today.” The first chords of “What does he have?” they sound immediately, and the singer appears on stage wearing white pants and a pink blouse, covered by a “hairy” white coat.

“You don’t know how incredible it feels to be here singing for all of you after a year and a half of not being on stage,” he exclaims at the end of the song. “May this be a new beginning for everyone.” The presentation continues with songs such as “I don’t know”, “Nothing is easy”, “Abandoned town”, “Coward” and “A no cry”, his most recent single.

This time there is not only applause, the ovations are accompanied by the sound of the car horns, which the artist describes as “horns of love.” “It changes the meaning of the horns that I have in my head,” he says humorously.

To remember the times of the pandemic, in which we only interacted via Zoom, Ximena made a space in her repertoire to sing a cover of “Monitor” by Volovan.

Meanwhile, between the rows of carts the vendors walk the vendors offering merchandise, and even with a much slower service than usual, some others offer food and drink (although alcohol is prohibited for those who drive, who wear a gold bracelet identifying them as designated drivers).

An hour and fifteen minutes later, “Without you I can’t be so bad” seemed to mark the end of the concert, but Ximena still had the energy for a couple more songs, and she returned to the stage to sing “Lo bailado.” The horns sounded non-stop, and with a laugh he mentioned that “This is the best traffic there can be.”

Of course he did not say goodbye without adding a touch of cumbia to the night with “My feelings” (a song that he originally sung as a duet with Los Ángeles Azules). Before saying goodbye, he took a sip of mezcal, and asked the public to recognize the work of all the musicians and staff that was affected by the pandemic, and took the opportunity to fire his keyboardist and chorus girl, Valeria Cox, who said goodbye to the band. at that concert.

The evening ended to the rhythm of “Vidas parallelas”, one of his biggest hits that was released in 2008.