After Ximena Sariñana composed “Una vez más” with Elsa and Elmar, Susana Isaza and Grettel Garibaldi in a camp for music, she decided to continue developing this song with a team of professional women in fields where it is not common to find them.

“I think in the production part, the backstage part, the creation part, the composition part, the production, sound engineering, audio, in the music industry, there is still a long, long way to go and that was one of the great exercises of this new song, ”said Sariñana on Thursday in a videoconference from his home in Mexico City, the day of the release of the single.

“What if we try to make this a genuinely inclusive job like in other industries? Why not us put the batteries also? ”, Added.

This is how he found the Mexican producer Marian Ruzzi, who also played all the instruments for the song, and once she was ready she chose the duo of Mexican directors IGLÚ, who have made videos for artists like Gepe and Little Jesus, to make the theme clip. And they managed to film it before the social distancing measures were implemented in Mexico due to the pandemic.

“I think it was the last day of work for many people and we were very, very lucky to be able to do it,” said Sariñana.

In accordance with these times, the video takes place entirely inside a house and is made as a sequence shot with extras and some professional actors such as Simone Bucio, who appeared in Amat Escalante’s movie “The Wild Region”. In the video Sariñana and the actors ski, play board games, dance and have a party.

“It’s like a gigantic choreography with a lot of people moving behind,” said the singer, who said that having the actors change costumes on the set, camera movements and lighting made them need “an impressive coordination that we it took a whole day of rehearsals to accomplish. ”

What they wanted was to portray the intimacy of relationships, as if they were long-term relationships, because that is what the song talks about: keeping love alive and reinventing it.

The song will be part of his next album, in which he is working during the quarantine.

“I am adapting like the rest of the industries and the rest of the world to work differently, to work from home,” said Sariñana. “It has helped me a lot to remember the things that are definitely important to me, to be thankful every day that I am in good health, that my family is in good health.”

Sariñana recently announced that it partnered with the GoTrendier platform to sell its wardrobe for concerts and promotional events to allocate these funds to support other musicians and industry professionals with the #VolveremosATocar initiative.

“Garments that people can easily identify or have seen me wearing, so that everything raised is fair to music workers,” he said. “People who right now have no way to reinvent themselves and work on something else.”

In March Sariñana joined UN Women as a Goodwill Ambassador, a mission that she hopes in part to promote from music.

“For there to be more women in music, we have to create more spaces and more opportunities,” she said. “When I started to imagine a life in music, my two great figures, the women I turned to see, were Ely Guerra and Julieta Venegas and I feel that from there there has been a very, very important leap. Every time we see more women artists involved in their projects, leading their projects and being the captains of their ships ”.

Shortly before the conference, the Mexican musician Oscar Chávez died of coronavirus. Sariñana remembered him as one of his father’s favorite musicians, the filmmaker Fernando Sariñana, whose credits include “Niñas mal” and “Amar te duele”.

“Unfortunately, it is something very, very sad that we are going to begin to learn more and more about different close characters,” said Sariñana. “My condolences to all his family and to all the people who appreciated and loved him.”