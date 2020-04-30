We know that these days have been quite complicated, however music has been the answer to many of the things we are experiencing. Throughout these weeks we have seen how many artists have taken tracks to calm our anxiety in the middle of the quarantine but, What happens to all the love and affection that we have stored and cannot express? Do not worry, that Ximena Sariñana has the answer for that.

After introducing us a few days ago the collaboration he put together with the LP itself and after the success that was the release of his latest studio album, Where will the girls dance? the Mexican singer and songwriter is back with “Una vez más”, a song that we are sure will fill the hearts of all who listen to it, They will fondly remember that special person they probably love when all this is over.

In this single – unlike the song “TBT 4Ever” – Ximena Sariñana decides not to get so complicated with complex sounds, Well, it was just enough an acoustic guitar mixed with a slow beat, his voice and a sincere lyrics to completely thrill us. In “Once more” he tells us a love story, of maintaining hope and faith in this feeling, with sweet phrases and full of romance. A true poem made song.

For this role the actress from La casa de las Flores worked with some women who are breaking it in the music of our country as Elsa and Elmar, Susana Izaza, Grettel Garibaldi and Ruzzi, who contributed their touch to the composition and production of the theme. As if this were not enough, Ximena also released the video clip for this song, which was directed by the IGLU studio –To continue with all the girl power–.

The video completely reaffirms the idea of ​​the song, because in it we see Ximena going through a lot of couples who are living different situations. Throughout the visual it shows us how in some way relationships are wearing out, but in the end it teaches us that only they can rekindle that flame and fall in love every day.

But enough talking Romance at ease and tell whoever you want everything you feel by dedicating “One more time”, the new song by Ximena Sariñana:

See on YouTube

