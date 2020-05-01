The Mexican singer Ximena Sariñana premiered “Una vez más”, a song she wrote last year that talks about the reinvention of love and how to keep it alive, while highlighting the participation of Marian Ruzzi in the production, the members of Iglú , in the direction of the video, and a work team made up, genuinely and organically, of women.

It was at a press conference, held through an online platform, that Sariñana stated that the song was written before the pandemic by COVID-19, during a camp conducted by the record company to which it belongs, in order to encourage female composition, so that Elsa and Elmar, Susana Isaza and Grettel Garibaldi served as co-authors of the melody.

“I produced the song with Marian Ruzzi, great composer and artist, and the girls of` Igloo ‘, were the directors of the video clip, who gave the song its feminine touch, which talks about love, how to keep it alive and how to reinvent it, and this appreciation of love as an exercise in something that is done every day, a decision that is made, “said the interpreter of” Coward. “

Ximena shared that the new theme, which exceeded 35,000 views on the YouTube platform in less than 24 hours, is part of a larger project, which could translate into a record production, as well as unpublished music on which she is working , from quarantine, and that it expects to debut throughout 2020.

On how “Once more” was filmed, the actress also from films such as “Amarte duele” and “Niñas mal”, explained: “I totally unleashed creativity on these ‘Igloo’ girls, because I really admire their work and I really wanted to see what their vision was, and they came up with this idea of ​​the sequence shot, well, orchestrating that, it was a big deal, it’s like a gigantic choreography with a lot of people moving behind. “

Regarding the issue of how he is dealing with COVID-19, Sariñana said that he is adapting, like the rest of the industries and the world, to work in different ways, while this has allowed him to remember and value the things that are truly important for her.

The singer added that she has joined various causes in order to support those who were left unprotected, such as the work team involved in music: “I feel that music unites us a lot and above all it is a kind of balm for the soul, to make you feel better when you need it, to suffer it with you when you need it and how incredible to be that, for other people in these situations.”

During the press conference, Sariñana indicated that her two inspirations to get involved in music were the singers Ely Guerra and Julieta Venegas, and she was questioned regarding the death, this Thursday, of the Mexican composer Óscar Chávez at the age of 85, before which He expressed his condolences to the family of the interpreter of Macondo and La Niña de Guatemala.

“Unfortunately it is something very sad, that we are going to begin to learn more and more about different characters who are close or not so close, who are going to be victims of this pandemic and obviously my condolences to all his family and to all the people who appreciated him and I wanted it, “he said.

Ximena Sariñana awaits her second baby

The singer-songwriter lives another of the happiest moments of her life. After two years of having experienced motherhood for the first time with the arrival of her daughter Franca, the also actress revealed with a tender photo that she is pregnant again!

