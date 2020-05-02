The singer-songwriter Ximena Sariñana lives another of the happiest moments of her life. After two years of having experienced motherhood for the first time with the arrival of her daughter Franca, the also actress revealed with a tender photo that she is pregnant again!

And your fans couldn’t be happier for this news! It was in April 2018 when Ximena Sariñana became a mother for the first time. He chose the name of his first-born because of its meaning of freedom, essential for her. “For me, it is very important to tell her that she is free and that she will be what she wants to be,” said the singer in an interview for CLASE of El Universal.

The beautiful singer is married to Rodrigo Rodríguez, with whom she has had a happy relationship for more than three years. The loving couple united their lives in a very discreet wedding, surrounded by their best friends and in the middle of a boho-chic atmosphere.

Since Ximena experienced motherhood, her life has turned around: because of traveling alone around the world and concentrating on her projects one hundred percent, now she does it in the company of little Franca. Later, we are sure that the same will happen with your second baby.

“She accompanies me almost everywhere, to all the places where I travel. I must take advantage of the fact that she is now very young, she is very portable and does not have a school routine. She has a great time, she is super happy and she walks with everyone to up and down. Since she is three months old she has been with me, she has not detached herself from me in all the promotion of the album. She is a baby citizen of the world, she cannot be more traveled, “confessed Ximena Sariñana in that interview.

The comments of his friends began to fall after the announcement of the good news. Personalities such as Irene Azuela, Sandra Echeverría, Andrea Legarreta, Daniela Wong and Amandititita left their congratulations and good wishes for the future mother for the second time.

