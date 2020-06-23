Ximena Navarrete separates from her husband, love came to an end | Reform

The former Miss Universe and model, Ximena Navarrete is going through a very difficult time in her life, as they assure that she has separated from her husband the businessman Juan Carlos Valladares.

There’s no doubt they formed a beautiful couple, but unfortunately things are not as they do on cameras.

It was a friend of the Miss Universe revealed to a magazine that the couple apparently could not bear the loss of her baby In August 2018, they tried to get ahead and failed.

He is not having a good time; Two weeks ago, he made the decision to leave his house in San Luis Potosí, where he lived with Juan Carlos, and returned to his mother’s house in Guadalajara. ”

Ximena and Juan Carlos met in 2015 and almost immediately love arose Between the two, so in 2016 he asked her to marry him and a year later they were married in an incredible and great wedding.

As reported by the model’s friend, the relationship was going quite well but unfortunately a few months ago the relationship began to go from bad to worse.

Apparently what made the couple change completely was the terrible loss of your babyWell, I was really excited that it was quite a painful blow for both of us.

Their relationship was never the same, they were very excited and even she said that the two would focus on supporting and strengthening themselves to get ahead, but it was not. Ximena tried to be strong, but she had changes in her mood, she suffered emotionally and hormonally, and sometimes he did not understand what she was going through. «

The pandemic and the quarantine had a lot to do with its final decision, because from the beginning of the year the relationship left wearing away little by littleHowever, being locked in the same place without being able to leave, he became the one who collapsed everything.

Being locked up all the time did not sit well with us, to which we add that Juan Carlos was economically affected by this. Ximena herself said in an interview for a magazine that Juan Carlos was very concerned about the situation, that they were being very stressful days. »

At the moment Ximena made the decision to go live with your mom in Guadalajara, since perhaps this will make them think things better by being apart for a while.

