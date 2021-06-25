Ximena Navarrete is pregnant!

Ximena Navarrete and her husband, Juan Carlos Valladares, announced this Thursday the happiest news: they are expecting a baby! It was through the pages of our sister publication, HELLO! Mexico, that future dads shared the happiness that today they shout from the rooftops, to later make their followers accomplices on social networks with the first photo of the baby.

© @ ximenanrXimena Navarrete and Juan Carlos Valladares are expecting a baby

“My sky is painted in colors with the rainbow 🌈 most desired and expected of my life,” wrote the future mother. “My baby, you cannot imagine how much we have dreamed of having you in our family. We love you and we wait with all our heart, love and hope ”, she added excitedly for her little one.

In her publication, Ximena explained that she is in the second trimester, but did not reveal the sex of the baby: “I am four months pregnant, thank God everything is going very well until today 🙏🏻 What do you think it will be? Boy or girl? 💙💗 @jcvalladares I love you ”.

The most anticipated news

For the Mexican and her husband, it is a moment full of happiness that illuminates their life after the complicated situation they experienced three years ago, when they lost their first baby. But the faith and the hope of forming a family remained in their hearts and today life smiles at them in the best way. “When you receive such wonderful news after going through such difficult moments, the joy is immense,” said the former Miss Universe 2010 in her interview.

© @ ximenar The future dads celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary this year

In this regard, Ximena added on her social networks: “Thank God we were able to find the best doctor that exists to help us on this path … It has not been an easy path, later I will be able to tell you and talk about this.”

At the beginning of April, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, a celebration that took on a much more special meaning since they already knew the stork was coming. Happy with the new direction of their life, the future parents undertook a trip to Spain to enjoy the summer and fully experience the sweet wait with friends and family. Congratulations!

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.