Ximena Navarrete, former Miss Universe, announces that she is pregnant

Ximena Navarrete, Miss Universe 2010, surprised her Instagram followers by announcing that she is pregnant, after rumors broke out a few days ago.

“My sky is painted in colors with the most desired and expected rainbow of my life. My baby, You can’t even imagine everything we’ve dreamed of having you in our family. We love you and we wait with all our heart, love and enthusiasm.

“I am 4 months pregnantThank God everything is going very well until today. What do you think it will be? Boy or girl? ”, The model wrote on the foot of an ultrasound of her baby.

The news that Navarrete and her husband Juan Carlos Valladares are expecting a baby comes after in 2018 Guadalajara had complications in her first pregnancy, ended with the loss of her son. Since then, the couple undertook the task of expecting a baby again.

The couple offered the exclusive on the subject to the magazine ¡Hola!, To which they revealed that they plan to spend the summer in the company of family and friends such as Sergio “Checo” Pérez and his wife, with whom they plan to travel in the coming weeks.

The former Mexican Miss Universe married businessman Juan Carlos Valladares in 2017 in a ceremony attended by around 900 guests.

BY: Abril Valadez