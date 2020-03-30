Ximena Navarrete, former Miss Universe

Photo:

Jason Merritt / .

Ximena Navarrete, who in 2010 obtained the title of Miss Universe, showed her followers in Instagram how, despite the quarantine, he still has the perfect measurements.

In a video that she published in her stories, the also actress recorded her reflection in the mirror, while posing on a treadmill, wearing leggings and sports tops.

Ximena also wrote a message highlighting the importance of staying home these days: “… the best way to take care of yourself and others is to stay home. Hopefully these times of coronavirus help us to wake up and realize what is really valuable… we try to see the positive in each situation and for our part, taking the necessary preventive measures is the best thing we can do to avoid more infections. ”

Paty Manterola poses in pajamas so sexy, that she revealed her thong

Aneliz Aguilar strikes with her statuesque figure while boxing

.