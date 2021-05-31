Ximena Herrera talks about ‘Looking for Frida’ and her love for yoga

Ximena herrera said goodbye to the character who has given him the most satisfaction and acting challenge in his career: Marcela Bribiesca, in Looking for Frida. On the eve of the premiere of the final chapter, the actress chatted with Christian carabias in order to The Hour HELLO!, where he not only spoke about the Telemundo series that captivated the audience, but also about his interests in addition to acting and his passion for yoga.

Calm and happy, the Bolivian told us that since she was little she wanted to be an actress, but her family also wanted her to study another career. “Something good, as they say. I went to Boston to study Marketing and I have a major, a minor in e-commerce. Finishing, I went to Mexico to study acting and from the moment I finished I started working ”, he recalled about his beginnings on the screen 17 years ago.

“I have always tried to learn, without feeling that I am better than someone or less. It is a process of trying to be more aware and recognize that we are not perfect, “he added about the lessons that life has given him in front of the cameras. “Not all your plans are going to turn out the way you thought, but there is always a reason for,” he explained, a connection he has with his other passion, yoga. “You connect, you flow and you are more flexible with the decisions you make in life,” he said.

Ximena’s career has taken her to a phase where she feels good. In his history he has roles in cinema, theater and series; besides being a singer. Always ready for another step, the actress seeks a new stage as a producer. “We had an idea with some partners about three years ago for a series that is about women. I can’t give you much information but we have been working on this and hopefully this rice can be cooked now, ”she said hopefully and smiling.

Ximena Herrera and Looking for Frida

Christian Carabias emphasized his role in Looking for Frida, a production that was not only affected by the pandemic, but also tackles one of the most frightening issues for parents: losing one of their children. “He was one of the characters that marked me the most on an emotional level. It was very exhausting, “he said.

Although she is not a mother, she took care of three of her siblings, thus preparing herself for the role. “To try to enter the pain of a mother was to say: ‘What if one of my brothers, who are my adoration, disappears one day, noon, one night?’, And of course that he entered a unique despair in the 80 chapters of the series, “he said.

During the recordings, Ximena was infected twice with COVID-19, which added to the emotional exhaustion she had for the series. “I ended up drained. But my fellow actors who are wonderful also help a lot. Working in front of a good actor makes you a better actress. So it was a combination of things that made Marcela go into such deep pain for so long. ”