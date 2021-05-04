Ximena Duque fulfills a special promise to her daughter, Luna

Ximena Duque celebrated a new achievement for her second daughter, Luna. The little three-year-old is starting to be a big girl and the proof is that she has stopped wearing a diaper. For the proud mother, this is an important fact, especially because thanks to an incentive she managed to make her daughter a little more independent, a task that many parents find difficult.

Ximena and her husband, Jay Adkins, packed their bags for a mini trip with Luna, to reward her as promised. Best of all, parents and daughter had a great time on this special outing.