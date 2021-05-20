Ximena Duque celebrates her son’s 17th birthday

Ximena Duque is very happy because she celebrates one more year in the life of her eldest son, Cristan carabias, whom she had during her relationship with the singer Christian carabias. Her joy could not be more now that her family with her husband Jay Adkins is complete with the new arrival of their daughter. Skye, and the tenderness of his second daughter, Luna. To celebrate Cristan’s 17 years, mother and son went on a trip to California where not only did they have an incredible time, but they also spent it doing all kinds of sports activities that will remain in the memory of both of them. And with her heart in her hand, Ximena published a beautiful video to celebrate the life of the boy with whom she met motherhood.