Ximena Duque and Jay Adkins celebrate four years of marriage and, more in love than ever, they left for St Barths, the Caribbean paradise where they escaped to enjoy a few days of vacation in which, in addition to celebrating their life as spouses, they have left pamper to the maximum.

The couple, who said “yes, I accept” in 2017, are in their prime. At the beginning of the year they welcomed their second daughter together, Skye, who arrived to complete their beautiful family.