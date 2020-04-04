Ximena Córdoba He set fire to posing in sexy lingerie from his bed.

The actress has one of the sexiest bodies in the show, and she lets it be seen in each publication she shares through her official Instagram account.

In tiny bikinis, sports outfits or only lingerie, the native of Colombia is one of the famous who shares the most sensual images on social networks, which has earned her a special place and has already conquered the hearts of almost 2 million Instagram users.

On this occasion, the driver left her fans with a sensual photograph in which she posed from her bed exhibiting her spectacular anatomy.

“Stay at home“Was the message he sent during the quarantine to his loyal fans, who did not hesitate to rate the image with more than 64 thousand” likes “.

Just like in previous posts, her fans sent her hundreds of heated messages confirming her beauty.

There is no doubt that, at 40 years old, Ximena She enjoys a spectacular body endowed with voluptuous and impressive curves with which she conquers her fans of social networks.

