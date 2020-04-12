A few days ago, the television program “Tell me now” double delighted fans of Ximena Córdoba and Wendy Braga, by presenting them together doing exercises using things that can be found at home.
Ximena looked spectacular in gray leggings and top, while Wendy wore a black t-shirt and leggings; both actresses – now in their role as conductors – exercised their arms and legs with the coach Thaliy Amezcua.
The Colombian has been a success for the producers of the program, when it comes to supplying the base drivers in these weeks in “Tell me now”, who had to stay at home after one of them –Odalys Ramírez– test positive for COVID-19.
