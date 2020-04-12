A few days ago, the television program “Tell me now” double delighted fans of Ximena Córdoba and Wendy Braga, by presenting them together doing exercises using things that can be found at home.

View this post on Instagram Ready for the weekend !! What plans do you have for this weekend? A post shared by Ximena Cordoba (@ximenacordoba) on Mar 13, 2020 at 5:32 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Smiling is definitely one of the best and most beautiful remedies. @ahforiginal A post shared by Ximena Cordoba (@ximenacordoba) on Mar 10, 2020 at 5:40 pm PDT

Ximena looked spectacular in gray leggings and top, while Wendy wore a black t-shirt and leggings; both actresses – now in their role as conductors – exercised their arms and legs with the coach Thaliy Amezcua.

View this post on Instagram @Thailyamezcua makes us exercise! Check out these routines to do at home in this quarantine. # CuéntameloYaTeAcompaña A post shared by Cuéntamelo Ya (@cuentameloyaof) on Apr 10, 2020 at 10:43 am PDT

View this post on Instagram FRIENDS HERE 4 EXERCISES THAT YOU CAN DO IN YOUR HOME in this # quarantine @cuentameloyaof A post shared by Ximena Cordoba (@ximenacordoba) on Apr 10, 2020 at 11:07 am PDT

The Colombian has been a success for the producers of the program, when it comes to supplying the base drivers in these weeks in “Tell me now”, who had to stay at home after one of them –Odalys Ramírez– test positive for COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram There is always a reason to smile! @ximenacordoba #xcsport #ximenacordoba A post shared by XC Sport (@xcsport) on Apr 2, 2020 at 8:38 am PDT

View this post on Instagram @ximenacordoba wearing @xcsport #ximenacordoba #xcsport www.xcsport.shop/shop link in bio! 🥰 A post shared by XC Sport (@xcsport) on Mar 17, 2020 at 6:37 pm PDT

In a bikini, Irina Baeva kisses from Acapulco

Ester Expósito does her most sensual hip dance to the rhythm of reggaeton!

Danna Paola couldn’t stand the heat, and turned on a fan to cool her legs.

.