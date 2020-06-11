Back in 2003, at the height of the GameCube era, when the graphic style was hitting the loudest Cel Shading Following The Legend of Zelda Windwaker, the first person shooter XIII developed and published by Ubisoft, based on the 1984 Belgian comic series of the same name (there is life beyond the celebrated Tintin, yes). Ten years later, the Anuman Interactive company busied itself with developing a different version, XIII: Lost Identity, leaving the gunfire aside to focus on finding hidden objects. After another seven more (how time goes by of course) it is the company Playmagic who is in charge of taking out XIII Remake, a version more faithful to the original but showing off in a panoramic shot and in beautiful high definition, being specifically the November 10 the date chosen for its official premiere on various platforms, including of course the current hybrid Nintendo console. The good thing is that today, during the celebration of the digital event IGN Summer of Gaming 2020, a new gameplay trailer of the game will be shown, where we can see it in action with its impeccable new appearance.

Trailer XIII Remake (Nintendo Switch eShop)

XIII is the remake of the cult first-person action game initially released in 2003. You play as “XIII”, a man with no identity, through a solo campaign with numerous plot twists. Inspired by the eponymous comic, the game proposes a completely reinvented shaded design. XIII will also offer the possibility of launching into brutal confrontations multiplayer.

The country is still in shock after the assassination of President Sheridan. You wake up, amnesiac and wounded, on a deserted beach on the east coast. The only clues to your identity are the Roman numeral “XIII” tattooed near your collarbone and a bank deposit key. Although your memory escapes, you discover that you have the reflexes of a perfectly trained professional fighter. You set out in search of your past, discovering that you have participated in the death of the President of the United States and revealing the most unknown conspiracy ever developed in the entire history of the country.

