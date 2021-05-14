Xiaomi’s sports watch is now much cheaper: it costs € 99 and has an AMOLED screen | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi has among its extensive catalog of devices a watch focused on physical exercise that has little to envy other brands such as Huawei, Samsung or Apple and whose price is below 100 euros.

Clocks have become much more than just gadgets for checking the time. It can monitor much of our day to day and serve as a bridge between the mobile and us in a more comfortable way. These smart devices can be of great help to you for very little.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch hit the market to demonstrate that most features could be offered, but at a much lower price. If, in addition, take advantage of offers like this, the value for money shoots up.

This smartwatch has an AMOLED panel, a heart rate sensor and above all an impressive battery that will last you at least two weeks.

This watch is usually for 129 euros, but now you can buy it for 99.95 euros in Media Markt. In addition to this advantage, buying through Media Markt means not having to pay shipping costs and being able to choose a faster home delivery or collection in stores.

Although in this sector Xiaomi is best known for its smart bracelets, the Mi Band, this watch is a qualitative leap for those who are looking for a quality bonus, with many more functions, autonomy and designs. For example, your 46 millimeter circular touch panel is AMOLED and one of its strengths for which it is worth it.

Inside, a GPS sensor allows to analyze with greater precision the 117 sports that integrates and avoids us depending on the mobile to go out to train. It also has a monitor 24-hour heart rate and a blood oxygen sensor to measure how your body behaves.

We explain how to make the best decision to buy a sports watch, the models and what you should look for to make the best choice and save money.

Just weighs 32 gramsYou can check all the strengths and weaknesses of this smartwatch in the in-depth analysis that we dedicated a few months ago. In it we tell you everything that is worthwhile and what should be improved so that you can compare with other models such as the Mi Watch Lite of 47.67 euros on Amazon or the Amazfit GTS of 84.88 euros.

These are your main rivals in terms of price. Choose the one that best suits your needs.

