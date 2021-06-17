Xiaomi’s smart TV has a discount on AliExpress

Get the Chinese TV and enjoy the best content like never before.

One of the xiaomi televisions Can be yours for less than 270 euros thanks to this AliExpress Plaza offer. It arrives with fast, free shipping and from Spain. We tell you its main characteristics.

Buy Xiaomi TV at the best price

Chinese television reaches up to 32 inches with its 4K UHD screen. In addition to a Dolby audio system, it has Dual band WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, so you can connect it to your favorite speakers. Thanks to Android TV you will have the possibility to download the best apps, like Netflix, HBO and Disney +.

