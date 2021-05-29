Xiaomi’s smart scale, at half the price

Control your weight, and up to 15 other users, with the Xiaomi Mi Smart Scale 2 for only 10 euros in El Corte Inglés.

Xiaomi has in its catalog two smart scales with multiple functions. The cheapest of them, My Smart Scale 2, is even more affordable thanks to the offer that stars in The English Court, which leaves her to half price. Specifically, you can buy this Xiaomi scale for only 9.99 euros.

This scale is a very nice accessory for the bathroom, as it has a refined design in white that will perfectly fit the aesthetics of the room. In addition, it will help you control your weight and that of the whole family, as it has a function multi-user for 16 users and connects with the Mi Fit app to analyze the data. Anything else you should know? Yes, and we will tell you now.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi smart scale

For only 10 euros of price, you can take a complete scale to control your weight and, thus, also your health. The Mi Smart Scale 2 has dimensions of 280 x 280 x 22 mm and a 1.2 kg weight. Its design is more than beautiful, with a metallic white color and made of tempered glass which ensures strong resistance.

This scale has the ability to weigh with a +/- 50 gram accuracy, and supports a maximum of 150 kilos. It not only tells you about body weight, it also tells you the Body Mass Index and body type. It integrates Bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to connect with the Mi Fit app that you must install on your mobile to analyze the data recorded by the scale from there.

Finally, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Scale 2 is multi-user, with the capacity to store data from up to 16 different people. Just by stepping on the scale, it will know which user it is. In addition, it has a balance test for you to evaluate this physical ability. As you can see, a most complete smart scale that can now be yours for just 10 euros at El Corte Inglés.

