Xiaomi’s smart lamp with WiFi and RGB has returned to Amazon and now only costs € 35 | Technology

If you want to control the lighting in your home with a portable lamp, this Xiaomi proposal is now available on Amazon, at a very attractive price.

The smart lamps with RGB LEDs They are very practical because the lighting adapts to you, and not the other way around. You can choose the color and intensity you want, so they are ideal for creating environments, decorating, or as bedside lamps.

The Xiaomi MUE4093GL lamp with RGB LED It is now available on Amazon at a price of 35.93 euros, with free shipping in 24 hours, and all the advantages of Amazon.

This Xiaomi product is, above all, a lamp: You choose the white light, the intensity you want, and you can manually turn it on and off with one buttonJust like the old days, if you wish.

Xiaomi MUE4093GL smart lamp with RGB LEDs for only € 35 at Amazon

As you can see in the cover photo, his RGB LED bulb with 16 million colors It can be customized and programmed with an app from your mobile, so it has an infinite number of uses.

It is ideal for create romantic or festive atmospheres, or to light up a game room, or Streams on YouTube or TikTok.

Xiaomi’s high-quality LED bulb does not produce reflections, does not dazzle and does not emit blue light, so it is also highly recommended to use it as a bedside table lamp:

Remember that you can not only change the color. Also adjust the brightness and intensity of the light, so you have full control over the lighting.

Another advantage of connecting to the mobile is that is compatible with the Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri. That means it is possible control it with your voice.

You can also program it to change color or intensity, at certain times of the day. Its consumption is low, between 7 and 9 W.

It is an interesting product at an affordable price, and with all the guarantees of Xiaomi and Amazon.

The Xiaomi MUE4093GL lamp with RGB LED It is now available on Amazon at a price of 35.93 euros, with free shipping in 24 hours.

