Xiaomi’s robot vacuum cleaner at a demolition price: only € 179 with this discount code | Technology

If you were waiting to buy a cheaper robot vacuum cleaner with good benefits, take the opportunity to get the Mi Vacuum Cleaner Robot from Xiaomi at a knockdown price with this discount code.

The robot vacuum cleaner offers you invaluable help in housework. This device takes care of the cleaning of the floors in an automated way and without you having to do anything, which allows you to save time to dedicate to doing what you really like.

If you still do not have one of the most desired appliances today, now you have the opportunity to buy a cheap and good robot vacuum cleaner. The Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner Robot is on sale on eBay, and thanks to this discount code you can buy it for only 179 euros.

Taking advantage of this offer couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is enter the product page and add it to your shopping cart. Then, click on the button Go to checkout and, before formalizing the payment, write the code “PQ22021” (without quotes) in the Add coupons section. You will see that, by doing so, 19.90 euros are discounted from the price and the final amount remains at only 179.10 euros.

This intelligent robot vacuum cleaner allows you to schedule cleaning and control it remotely. Its suction power is sufficient to remove almost all particles and dust.

It is a great opportunity to buy this cheapest Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner. Without going any further, on Amazon it costs 223.98 euros, so that you save almost 45 euros thanks to this promotion.

This alternative to the Roomba and the Conga is one of the best Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaners in value for money. It has a brushless motor with a suction power of 1,800 Pa, more than enough to keep your floors clean and forget about having to use the broom. It stands out for being quite silent and its noise level is less than 55 dB.

The Mi Vacuum Cleaner Robot is equipped with all kinds of sensors to move around your home like a fish in water. It is able to detect obstacles, furniture and walls to avoid collisions, and creates a virtual laser map of your house to trace the optimal cleaning route. What’s more, You can control it from your mobile with total comfort and schedule cleaning through the Xiaomi Mi Home app.

As far as autonomy is concerned, its battery is capable of clean up to 2.5 hours uninterrupted, which translates into about 250 square meters of surface. When the power runs out, the robot returns to the charging station alone to charge.

