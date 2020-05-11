Redmi has already introduced the new Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9S, their new models of the 2020 generation of its most successful family in the mid-range, And this means that there are already new candidates for the throne of the cheap mid-range. As always, Redmi remains at his thirteen with this giving a lot for little money.

However, we still lack some terminals of this new generation to see, and one of them is the Redmi 9, whose launch could be quite close, as it has been seen on the Xiaomi website itself. And you know how the saying goes: “when the river sounds, water carries.”

Redmi 9 launch could be very close

Xiaomi, as we have mentioned, may have confirmed the closeness of the launch of its next lower-middle-range terminal, the Redmi 9, This has happened because the certifications that the terminal has received regarding its SAR radiation emissions appear on the company’s website.

This, for now and to start, already indicates that the device exists, and that Xiaomi is going to launch it, And, by including it in this list, it also tells us that its launch is planned for not too long, since, if not, why would it publish this data? In addition, rumors have already been heard about the arrival of the terminal in the first half of the year.

These rumors also indicated that the Redmi 9 could arrive with the processor MediaTek Helio G70. In addition, from 91Mobiles they also point to a panel of 6.22 inches at HD + resolution, characteristic of this range of terminals and that, surely, will allow Xiaomi to maintain a contained price on this device. This new processor, a priori, would mean a level increase in terms of power compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 that the Redmi 8 had last year.

On the other hand, the photographic section of the device would consist of a Quad rear camera with 13, 8, 5 and 2 megapixel sensors and a front 8 megapixel sensor, while the battery of the device would go up to 5,000 mAh, which, added to the low resolution of the screen, would allow you to enjoy enough autonomy, and that is always fine.

As you can see, it would be a basic terminal, intended for people who want a secondary device for emergencies, or a basic terminal to not give it intensive use, but rather a basic one, but with which you can access social networks, take pictures and the battery will last for a whole day.

Follow Andro4all