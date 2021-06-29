Xiaomi’s oil-free fryer can now be purchased on AliExpress

Launched a few months ago, the Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L is finally available for purchase in Europe.

One year after his viral release, the Lidl oil-free fryer still exhausted on its website, something that is not surprising if we take into account the magnificent reception that products from the well-known supermarket usually have.

However, for a few days now, the e-commerce world has been My Smart Air Fryer 3.5L, Xiaomi’s new hot air fryer that, with a price not far from that of Silverest, you can now buy online.

You can now get the Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L

While Lidl’s hot air fryer went on sale for a price of 99 euros that sometimes descends to 59 euros, the Xiaomi model was launched a few months ago in China for 399 yuan, about $ 60 To the change.

Now, with his informal arrival in Europe, the Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L stays at 70 euros, a very competitive price to which you have to add something more in concept of Shipping costs since, remember, the Xiaomi fryer can be bought in Europe but… you have to bring it from China.

Be that as it may, we have found it on AliExpress for 104 euros, shipping costs included.

Of course, it is very possible that the Xiaomi fryer will end up arriving in stores in Europe with a lower official price over the next few months. However, seeing what has happened to Xiaomi’s rice cooker, this will take time to happen, if it ever happens, of course.

Why Xiaomi’s hot air fryer is better than Lidl’s

Just take a quick look at the Features of the Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L to know that we are facing a product that is quite higher. As Xiaomi tells on its website, its new fryer, in addition to (obviously) frying with hot air, can dry fruit, bake, defrost and even make yogurt. A whole multipurpose appliance that is also 100% programmable.

In that sense, you can emulate a crockpot by making dishes of slow cooker at a minimum temperature of 40 degrees, which can be maintained for up to 24 hours. It also includes a OLED display that will facilitate the work when preparing any of the more than 100 “Smart recipes” which includes the fryer.

With a 3.5 liter capacity (Lidl’s stays at 2.5), the different parts of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L can be washed in the dishwasher, this being one of the few characteristics that it shares with the Silvercrest brand fryer.

6 very cheap Xiaomi gadgets that will make your life easier

You can know All the details of the Xiaomi fryer on its website in English or directly on AliExpress.

Related topics: Technology, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow