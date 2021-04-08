Xiaomi’s oil-free fryer can now be purchased from Spain and is on sale | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Have you had your eye on Xiaomi’s oil-free fryer? If the answer is yes, pay attention because this interests you: you can already buy it on AliExpress and it is on sale with a 30% discount.

Still do not have the fashionable appliance? If you want to eat healthier without giving up the delicious texture and golden color that is achieved with traditional frying, don’t wait any longer and get a hot air fryer now. You will achieve exquisite and fat-free results.

A few weeks ago we met Xiaomi’s oil-free fryer and, after leaving the Youpin crowdfunding platform, you can now buy it from Spain. The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Fryer is on sale in AliExpress with a discount of 30%, and adding the shipping costs it costs 118.04 euros.

This dietary fryer has just arrived in the Xiaomi catalog in China and, although it is not yet for sale in the Mi Store in Spain, thanks to AliExpress we can already buy it in our country.

Xiaomi oil-free fryer with a capacity of 3.5 liters. It has an adjustable temperature of between 40 and 200 ºC, it is programmable and can be controlled from the mobile using the Mijia app.

Although it is true that in the market we can find a cheaper oil-free fryer, the Xiaomi model offers you some very interesting features that are not available in the alternatives of the competition.

Its main strength is that it can be controlled via mobile through the Mijia app, where you will also find a catalog with more than 50 recipes explained step by step. It can also be easily operated using the controls on its OLED screen. Also, as it is programmable, You have the possibility to leave the ingredients ready inside the fryer and program the ignition so that your food is ready when you want it.

All the information you need before buying an oil-free fryer so as not to make a mistake in your choice, we have also selected the best models.

The appliance has a removable 3.5 liter basket, a capacity greater than that offered by the most compact oil-free fryers. Thanks to this, you can cook for several diners at the same time.

It has an adjustable temperature between 40 and 200 ºC and is very versatile. In addition to frying, it is also capable of low-temperature baking, thawing, dehydration of fruits and vegetables, grilling, and even making yogurt.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.