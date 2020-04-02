Almost by surprise, Xiaomi has officially presented the Redmi 8A Pro, a low-end equipment whose main virtues are the large 5,000 mAh battery that it incorporates and, above all, its price, which remains below 100 euros / 2300 pesos.

This device, which is a variant of the Redmi 8A Dual and, in turn, the Redmi 8A, has a 6.22-inch screen with HD + resolution (1440×720 pixels). This extends to the edges, the only exception being the drop-shaped notch and the lower chin, where the Redmi logo can be found.

The team’s brain is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, one of the most affordable models that the manufacturer of microprocessors currently markets. The capabilities of it are very limited, although it is probably sufficient for those who make very basic use of the device.

On the photographic level, the Redmi 8A Pro offers two main chambers in the posterior region: a 13-megapixel resolution and an auxiliary (2-megapixel resolution) whose purpose is to measure the depth of objects and consequently apply blur effects. Ahead, the Redmi 8A Pro also features an 8-megapixel resolution camera.

As far as memory is concerned, the Redmi 8A Pro from Xiaomi will be marketed in two different versions: 32 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM or 32 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM. In both cases, yes, the storage capacity can be extended using microSD cards of up to 512 GB.

Finally, the Redmi 8A Pro has a 5,000 mAh capacity battery capable of feeding on power at a maximum rate of 18 W (with the compatible charger).

Redmi 8A Pro Price

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Pro will be marketed for the moment in Indonesia, although its international expansion is not ruled out. It will be available in three different colors (gray, blue and white) and its prices are as follows:

Redmi 8A Pro with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage: 1,549,000 Indonesian rupiahs, equivalent to about 86 euros, 2,244 Mexican pesos and about 93 US dollars.

Redmi 8A Pro with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage: 1,649,000 Indonesian rupees, equivalent to about 91 euros, 2,399 Mexican pesos and $ 99.

