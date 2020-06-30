Just three weeks. That is the time it has taken Xiaomi to give company to the recent Redmi 9. Although it was a terminal that we mentioned that, despite its low price, it was no longer as basic as it could be for the entry range, now it makes some cuts more to bring the experience to true minimums. He does it with Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C.

This new pair has been seen by Malaysia, and although its international deployment is not guaranteed, the Redmi 7A and Redmi 8A did. This time it does not have to be different, and let’s see its characteristics.

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C: the smartphone in 2020, at a minimum

When the Redmi 9 was presented, it seemed like a more than decent proposal in terms of features. Due to its price, however, there was room for some cutouts. These now arrive aboard their two companions. Although there are few differences between them, we can see what these are at a glance by attending to their technical data sheet, below.

Also, the screen also comes slightly scaled to possibilities of these terminals. In this case they return to the resolution of past generations, leaving behind FullHD + for sufficient HD + in 720 vertical lines. This detail should not give any kind of problems in LCD technology.

Redmi 9A

We see that the great change comes on board its processor, which in this case is reduced from the Helio G80 – eight cores, two high-performance A75, six A55 – of the Redmi 9, to more modest ones:

Helium G25 on the Redmi 9A, with 8 cores designed for efficiency and older A53s, without any high-powered cores. You will have the option of 2 or 3 GB of RAM, depending on the market, although only 32 GB of storage.

Helium G35 on the Redmi 9C, with the same 8 A53 cores, but this time at 15% higher frequency. In this case, the RAM goes up 1 GB in both options, giving you a choice between 3 and 4 GB depending on the market. The largest version will arrive with twice the internal memory, up to 64 GB.

Redmi 9C

As for their cameras, again we do see differences in the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C. The first one opts for a single camera, in 13 MP and f / 2.2, while the second adds a macro sensor and a support sensor for depth calculation to the set, both at 2 MP.

Xiaomi

Finally, the Redmi 9A even drops its rear fingerprint sensor, which does remain on the Redmi 9C. Both models lose support to fast charge up to 18 watts that incorporated the Redmi 9, down to a decent 10W.

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C vs Redmi 9: main differences

As we advanced, you can see the main differences between the new terminals easily by looking directly at the specs of these devices.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Xiaomi Redmi 9C

Xiaomi Redmi 9

screen

6.5 « , LCD, HD + (720p)

6.5 « , LCD, HD + (720p)

6.5 « 20: 9, IPS, FullHD + (1080p)

Size

77 x 165 mm

77 x 165 mm

77 x 163 mm

Thickness

9.0 mm

9.0 mm

9.1 mm

Weight

194 grams

196 grams

198 grams

SoC

MediaTek Helio G25, 12nm

MediaTek Helio G35, 12nm

MediaTek Helio G80, 12nm

RAM

2, 3 GB

3, 4 GB

3, 4 GB

Memory

32 GB and microSD

32, 64 GB and microSD

32, 64 GB and microSD

Main camera

13 MP f / 2.2

13 MP f / 2.2, macro 2 MP f / 2.4 and prof. 2 MP

13 MP f / 1.8, wide 8 MP f / 2.2, macro 5 MP f / 2.4 and depth 2 MP

Frontal camera

5 MP f / 2.2, in notch

5 MP, in notch

8 MP f / 2.0, in notch

Battery

5,000 mAh, load 10W

5,000 mAh, load 10W

5,020 mAh, fast charge 18W

Resist.

–

–

–

Biomet.

–

Rear fingerprint sensor

Rear fingerprint sensor

Connect

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, USB C, FM Radio, jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB, FM Radio, jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB C, FM Radio, Jack, GPS, Glonass, Beidou

System

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10

Launch.

To be confirmed

To be confirmed

June 2020

Official price

From about 75 euros *

From about 90 euros *

149, 169 euros

Pricing is an equivalency from the official at its initial launch in Malaysia and may not be the final.

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C: launch, availability and price

At the moment, the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C have been presented in Malaysia, with more than interesting prices for their direct exchange. While these may not translate exactly, they do give us an idea of ​​the range in which they move.

Redmi 9A, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of memory: 359 ringgits – Malaysian dollars -, some 75 euros.

Redmi 9C, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of memory: 429 ringgits, some 90 euros.

These new Xiaomi terminals will be available towards the end of July, so it is possible that during the next month we will have more news of their international launch.

