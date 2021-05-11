Xiaomi’s new televisions with Android TV arrive in Spain from 280 euros

The new Xiaomi smart TVs have arrived in Spain, in four sizes and with a price that starts from only 280 euros.

Along with the new Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11i, Xiaomi has announced the arrival in Spain of its new TV series Mi TV P1, with Android TV inside and available in several different sizes.

The My TV P1 are based on the Mi TV EA launched in China some time ago, and arrive in four different versions, each one with a different screen diagonal. But without a doubt, the best of all is its price: from 280 euros.

Xiaomi Mi TV P1, all the information

The Mi TV P1 series is made up of four televisions different, with 32, 43, 50 and 55 inches diagonal. The former offers HD resolution, and the latter increases the resolution up to Full HD. If you choose one of the two largest models, we will have 4K resolution.

All models have panel LCD with a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, and only the two largest variants include HDMI 2.1 port.

Xiaomi highlights the picture quality that these televisions can offer thanks to its ability to cover up to 94% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, and HLG. These technologies are present in 4K models, which also have Dolby Audio and DTS HD Sound through a speaker system of 20W power.

Android TV is the operating system that brings televisions to life, backed by a MediaTek MT9611 processor, with four 1.5 GHz ARM Cortex A55 cores, and an ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU. We also have 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage for apps, games and multimedia content.

Another great novelty is the new remote control. Although its design has not changed much with respect to the previous generation, we do find novelties such as the inclusion of a microphone, Google Assistant button, Prime Video and Netflix. The microphone in question can be mute via a button included in the remote.

Compared to the previous generation, the design of televisions has been improved by further reducing the frames around the screen and make use of some more premium materials.

Price of Xiaomi Mi TV P1 and where to buy

Xiaomi’s new family of smart TVs part from 280 euros in the plus size version. The price goes up as the inches increase:

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 32 ″: 279.90 eurosXiaomi Mi TV P1 43 ″: 449.90 eurosXiaomi Mi TV P1 50 ″: 599.90 eurosXiaomi Mi TV P1 55 ″: 649.90 euros

The televisions can be buy from May 20 in the official store of the brand, Amazon and El Corte Inglés.

