Xiaomi’s new laptop wants us to fall in love with its promising OLED screen

There may be chip shortages globally, but that doesn’t seem to stop laptop makers from rolling out new models. This is demonstrated Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15, the last bet of the manufacturer in this area.
The new Xiaomi equipment stands out especially for its promising OLED display with 3.5K resolution (It hardly reaches 4K), but also for its high-performance processors that you can also combine with up to an RTX 3050 Ti to give these teams a more than decent gaming touch.
Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15
Screen
OLED 15.6 inch
3,456 x 2,160 pixels, 600 nits, 100% sRGB
Processor
Intel Core i7-11370H
Intel Core i5-11300H
Graphic card
Intel Iris Xe
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
RAM
16 / 32GB 4,266MHz LPDDR4X
Storage
512GB / 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.2
Ports
1 x USB-C (Charging)
1 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4)
1 x HDMI 2.1
2 x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2)
1 x minijack
Drums
80 Wh
130W USB-C adapter, 50% charge in 25 minutes
Up to 11.5 hours of autonomy (according to the manufacturer)
Audio
2 x 2W speakers + 2 x 1W speakers
2 x 2 Microphone Array
DTS Audio
Operating system
Windows 10 Home
Others
Webcam 720p
Dimensions and weight
348.9 x 240.2 x 18.47 mm
1.9 kg
Price
7,999 yuan (1,039 euros at the exchange rate)
Good processors, better screen
Xiaomi’s proposal is reminiscent of Apple’s MacBook Pro by design: the screen frames are really small both on the sides and on the top and even the bottom, and the team’s profile certainly seems to be inspired by those Cupertino teams.
In this configuration, the 11th gen Intel Core processors stand out, which also belong to the H series: that implies more performance although that may have certain implications in the autonomy of the battery.
To that processor they can accompany you between 16 and 32 GB of RAM, something curious because Xiaomi does not even consider the 8 GB option (and we are happy about it).
Probably the most remarkable feature of the equipment is its screen: we are facing a 15.6-inch OLED panel with 3.5K resolution (3,456 x 2,160 pixels) which has promising features.
Thus, we have 11% support for sRGB gamut and also for sRGB DCI-P3, but also a maximum brightness of 600 nits, 1 ms of response time (although we did not exceed the 60 Hz refresh rate) and Gorilla Glass protection.
Although that panel and especially that resolution may impact the consumption of the equipment, we have a team of guarantees in this regard, especially for its 80 Wh battery, a really remarkable capacity.
The connectivity is also outstanding: in addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 we have several USB-C and USB-A ports, but the inclusion of an HDMI 2.1 port is surprising to take advantage of the new standard in monitors or televisions that support these options.
Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15
The new Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 has been launched in China, where it will be available from next July 9th. Prices are as follows:
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 (Intel Core i5-11300H, 16 GB, 512 GB): 7,999 yuan (about 1,039 euros the change) Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 (Intel Core i5-11370H, 32 GB, 1 TB): 9,999 yuan (about 1,299 euros the change)
At the moment it is not known if the equipment will be available soon internationally, but we will update the topic if so.