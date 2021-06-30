Xiaomi’s new laptop wants us to fall in love with its promising OLED screen

There may be chip shortages globally, but that doesn’t seem to stop laptop makers from rolling out new models. This is demonstrated Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15, the last bet of the manufacturer in this area.

The new Xiaomi equipment stands out especially for its promising OLED display with 3.5K resolution (It hardly reaches 4K), but also for its high-performance processors that you can also combine with up to an RTX 3050 Ti to give these teams a more than decent gaming touch.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15

Screen

OLED 15.6 inch

3,456 x 2,160 pixels, 600 nits, 100% sRGB

Processor

Intel Core i7-11370H

Intel Core i5-11300H

Graphic card

Intel Iris Xe

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

RAM

16 / 32GB 4,266MHz LPDDR4X

Storage

512GB / 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.2

Ports

1 x USB-C (Charging)

1 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4)

1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2)

1 x minijack

Drums

80 Wh

130W USB-C adapter, 50% charge in 25 minutes

Up to 11.5 hours of autonomy (according to the manufacturer)

Audio

2 x 2W speakers + 2 x 1W speakers

2 x 2 Microphone Array

DTS Audio

Operating system

Windows 10 Home

Others

Webcam 720p

Dimensions and weight

348.9 x 240.2 x 18.47 mm

1.9 kg

Price

7,999 yuan (1,039 euros at the exchange rate)

Good processors, better screen

Xiaomi’s proposal is reminiscent of Apple’s MacBook Pro by design: the screen frames are really small both on the sides and on the top and even the bottom, and the team’s profile certainly seems to be inspired by those Cupertino teams.

In this configuration, the 11th gen Intel Core processors stand out, which also belong to the H series: that implies more performance although that may have certain implications in the autonomy of the battery.

To that processor they can accompany you between 16 and 32 GB of RAM, something curious because Xiaomi does not even consider the 8 GB option (and we are happy about it).

Probably the most remarkable feature of the equipment is its screen: we are facing a 15.6-inch OLED panel with 3.5K resolution (3,456 x 2,160 pixels) which has promising features.

Thus, we have 11% support for sRGB gamut and also for sRGB DCI-P3, but also a maximum brightness of 600 nits, 1 ms of response time (although we did not exceed the 60 Hz refresh rate) and Gorilla Glass protection.

Although that panel and especially that resolution may impact the consumption of the equipment, we have a team of guarantees in this regard, especially for its 80 Wh battery, a really remarkable capacity.

The connectivity is also outstanding: in addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 we have several USB-C and USB-A ports, but the inclusion of an HDMI 2.1 port is surprising to take advantage of the new standard in monitors or televisions that support these options.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15

The new Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 has been launched in China, where it will be available from next July 9th. Prices are as follows:

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 (Intel Core i5-11300H, 16 GB, 512 GB): 7,999 yuan (about 1,039 euros the change) Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro X 15 (Intel Core i5-11370H, 32 GB, 1 TB): 9,999 yuan (about 1,299 euros the change)

At the moment it is not known if the equipment will be available soon internationally, but we will update the topic if so.