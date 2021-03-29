Xiaomi’s new charging base is everything AirPower was going to be

The AirPower is one of the few products that Apple announced with great fanfare and subsequently ended up quietly canceling. And from the moment that Apple said goodbye forever to its base to charge several devices at the same time, all competitors have wanted to take theirs out.

But this is not an easy task. Although bases and charging mats to be able to charge several devices at the same time there are many on the market, all require depositing the devices at a specific point.

The genius of the Apple one was a uniform wireless charging throughout the base. And that is precisely where the challenge was. In addition, the AirPower proposed an intelligent system that notified the iPhone and other devices of the charge.

Apple AirPower.

Now, and where others seem to have failed, Xiaomi appears with his proposal. The Chinese manufacturer has presented a new wireless charging base based, in part, on the AirPower concept.

The Xiaomi charging dock has 19 coils and is compatible with three devices at the same time

Although it does not have the sync options announced by Apple, the Xiaomi charging dock does promise compatibility with up to three devices at the same time. And furthermore, it will charge anywhere on its surface.

How? Using up to 19 coils distributed throughout the Xiaomi charging base. In this way, and regardless of the position of the device, they will all receive power wirelessly.

According to company data, this base offers 60W distributed in up to three devices at the same time. That is, the Xiaomi charging base is capable of supplying up to 20W / device, well above many traditional chargers that some manufacturers include.

The company points out that one of the biggest challenges for its development has been, as in the case of Apple, avoid overheating. And it is that with 19 coils inside, the Xiaomi charging base It is one of the most powerful on the market.

There are still some doubts about its possibilities. While it is expected to meet the Qi standard, it is not confirmed to offer that charging power per device outside of the company’s. That is, from Xiaomi terminals that are compatible with its wireless fast charging standards.

It is also not known whether it will be marketed outside of China. Country in which the Xiaomi charging dock will initially be launched for a price of 599 yuan, about 80 euros to change.

