Xiaomi’s most powerful mobile, the Mi 11, is on sale at Amazon with a € 90 discount | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The big launches of mobile devices can also be obtained at a very low price, and despite the authentic high-end of the Chinese company Xiaomi, now you will be able to get it with a juicy offer thanks to Amazon.

So if you want to change your mobile phone, and bet on one of the highest quality, the Xiaomi Mi 11 5G right now can be yours with € 91 discount on Amazon, in a limited time offer and that you should take advantage of before it runs out.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 5G at € 659 on Amazon, has a considerable reduction compared to its previous price of € 749.99, and is a product managed and shipped by Amazon itself that you will have it at home in the coming days.

Xiaomi’s new flagship comes with Snapdragon 888, 5G connection and 55W fast charging, in addition to other features that make it a top-notch high-end.

This Xiaomi Mi 11 5G at € 659 has a € 90.99 discount, in a product that was recently launched on the market with what you premiere high technology and also novelty.

It is a device that we loved in the analysis, and we highlighted some aspects such as its imposing 6.81-inch screen at 3200 × 1440 px resolution, and with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

On the other hand, inside it carries the powerful Snapdragon 888 and the offer model is marketed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, more than enough for any type of game and application.

When it comes to camera settings, it has a 108MP main camera, 13MP wide angle and 5MP macro, along with the 20 Mpx front camera for the best selfies.

To highlight other features such as a 4600mAh battery, Android 11 operating system and a really striking design.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.