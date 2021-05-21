Xiaomi’s most popular gadget only costs 31 euros

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 can be the perfect companion for your smartphone, and it is discounted.

You can take the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 for only 31 euros thanks to this AliExpress offer. Xiaomi’s smart bracelet is one of the best-selling wearables, and you can take it with you at a discount.

What’s more, you will enjoy a totally free shipping. You can not fail with the Xiaomi wearable, we tell you everything you need to know about one of the most popular.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 at the best price

The Xiaomi bracelet arrives with a small AMOLED screen that reaches 1.56 inches. It has grown compared to the previous generation, which stayed at 1.2 inches.

They could not miss the different sports modes: exercise bike, elliptical machine, treadmill, rowing, yoga, rope, running, cycling, swimming, walking and free training In addition, it incorporates a heart rate sensor and a sensor capable of measuring the blood oxygen concentration.

