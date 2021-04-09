Xiaomi’s mid-range smartphone shines brighter with launch discount

Get the recently launched Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite with a few euros in savings.

Among the entire family of the Mi 11 presented last March, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite stands out for being one of the most attractive proposals from Xiaomi’s growing catalog of smartphones.

With an ultra-thin design that is pure caramel For users, this new Mi 11 Lite stands out for condense, in a superbly balanced way, some of the most cutting-edge features of the Chinese firm. And obviously, in the case of Xiaomi the task is finished off by a completely groundbreaking price: 299 euros.

From there, things get even hotter with a launch discount with which you can save more than 20 euros on the device, you will simply have to buy it in the Xiaomi Mi Store from AliExpress and apply the coupon that we will detail below.

How to buy the cheapest Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Although it has just been presented, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite can be yours for much less thanks to the AliExpress Super Brands Week. So, as a basic, you can buy the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in its 6 + 64GB version with shipping from China by 257 euros, more than 40 euros below its official price of 299 euros.

If instead you prefer european shipping, you can save 20 euros applying a special coupon that you can find in Xiaomi’s own store on AliExpress. Remember that discounts apply to both versions of the device, both the 6 + 64GB and the 8 + 128GB: depending on the one chosen, as well as the type of delivery, you can save between 20 and 40 euros.

Why bet on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: best mobile of 300 euros?

The main reason to buy this new Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is none other than its attractive design, profiled to the extreme with a weight of 159 grams and just 6.81 millimeters thick. To this adds a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with HDR10 + support and Dolby Vision equipped, as if that were not enough, with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Inside, equip the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, accompanied by 6 and 8GB of RAM and 64 and 128GB of storage in its different versions, of course, goes to the market with Android 11 and MIUI 12. It also boasts a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charge (quiet everyone that includes charger).

Finally, at the camera level, the new Xiaomi Mi 11 puts the focus on the selfie camera, which go up to 16 megapixels resolution. When it comes to its main cameras, the Xiaomi smartphone opens the door to creativity with a 64 megapixel sensor which is accompanied by two auxiliary 8 and 5 megapixel sensors, one ultra-wide and the other telemacro.

A mobile balanced and with personality that is available at a special price, do not miss the occasion!

