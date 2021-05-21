Xiaomi’s low cost headphones are on sale at Amazon: they cost only 13 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There are dozens, hundreds of headphone models for sale in any store. However, it is Xiaomi’s Airdots that undoubtedly sweep away due to their simplicity and price.

Xiaomi has many devices of all kinds for sale, although not all are available in countries like Spain. Among those that are, probably the one that has sold the most in absolute terms is not a mobile: they are headphones, the Redmi Airdots.

Although there are several versions of these helmets, the one with the most circulation right now are the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots S, which are surprisingly cheap, hence their success. Amazon, without going any further, sells them for just over 13 euros in Spain.

Xiaomi presents its new wireless headphones, they retain their price, appearance and features. The firm has improved its connectivity, low latency and brings a new mono audio mode.

Obviously, they are basic True Wireless headphones, with Bluetooth 5.0 and without noise cancellation, although they do their job perfectly and offer quite acceptable sound.

Of course, they come with their magnetic charging base, in which you can give them several battery cycles, so their total autonomy moves around 12 hours approximately.

The arrival of wireless headphones without cables, without real cables, has completely revolutionized the panorama in sound and audio, making practically no longer the wired models, but also those that despite being wireless, are joined together with a cable.

Wireless Bluetooth wireless headphones are all the rage, and this is all you have to consider before buying a True Wireless headphones.

Today, we can say that this sector is almost completely divided between True Wireless models and headband models, which are usually chosen by people who love HiFi sound and professionals.

Evolution has made it increasingly economical to buy headphones of this type with active noise cancellation, a feature that helps a lot, especially if you use your headphones in noisy environments.

For example, the Huawei FreeBuds 3i with ANC cost only 69 euros, a very good price, and with free shipping from Spain. The Redmi Airdots sold by Amazon also have free shipping, although only if you are an Amazon Prime user. If you are not, it is recommended that you take the opportunity to sign up for the free trial month with no commitment to stay.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.