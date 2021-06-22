Xiaomi’s low cost AirPods, for 23 euros on Amazon Prime Day | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi sells several models of headphones, including white ones that are aesthetically reminiscent of Apple AirPods, although saving the distance, especially since these are much cheaper.

The worldwide boom in True Wireless headphones has boosted several brands, which have acquired a not inconsiderable percentage of this market. One of them is, obviously, Apple, whose AirPods sweep among its most loyal fans. The other is without a doubt Xiaomi, but for different reasons: its headphones are surprisingly cheap.

The basic AirDots of just 15 euros are a good example. They have been sold in mass, although there are more models and with somewhat better finishes, such as the Mi True Wireless Basic 2, which you can get on Amazon Prime Day for only 22.99 euros.

These wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 and included charging case. Its battery autonomy is about five hours with each new recharge.

It is one of the lowest prices they have had, at least in Spain. The difference with respect to the “normal” AirDots is its design, white and more similar to that of the AirPods, although it also improves the audio quality and battery life.

There is no doubt that there are many True Wireless headphones for sale in this price range, from practically all Asian brands, although Xiaomi dominates with an iron fist in China and the West.

Bluetooth 5.0 and up to 20 hours of battery life

Why do these headphones triumph? Price is one of the reasons, but not the only one. Sound quality is good without being outstanding, although sufficient for most users.

In addition, in this edition Bluetooth is 5.0, a new standard that improves signal stability, energy efficiency and makes it easier and faster to connect them to any device.

