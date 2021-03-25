Xiaomi’s liquid lens camera will debut on the Mi Mix 2021

On March 29, Xiaomi will present a new My Mix. In this way, the Chinese company will bring back the range that is characterized by offering a totally innovative feature in each generation. In this opportunity will focus on the photographic section and the promise of a liquid lens camera.

The company provided a preview of its upcoming presentation on the Weibo social network. Although he did not specify the name of the terminal benefiting from the liquid lens camera, everything indicates that it would be the Mi MIX 4, which has been in development for some years.

The world of mobile photography advances nonstop, though, So far, no phone has a liquid lens camera. This type of technology has been around for several years, but is mainly used in industrial applications where traditional lenses wear out very quickly.

Many of the phones on the market today have more than one camera; each one with a specific lens. In this way, it is possible to use the portrait, macro and panorama options, to name a few examples.

Professional cameras, unlike modern smartphones, have interchangeable lenses for every need. Now a phone with a camera with a liquid lens would have great versatility. Under the same sensor it would be possible to make different types of captures without moving parts or interchangeable parts.

How Xiaomi Liquid Lens Works

In that sense, Xiaomi says that it managed to develop a technology applicable to mobile devices to modify the parameters of the liquid lens and combine several lenses into one.

You are probably wondering how this is possible. First of all we must clarify that there are no liquids as such inside the mobile device, but it is a special lens sensitive to different electrical impulses. That is to say, changes its shape —concave or convex— according to the voltage received.

This, in addition to avoiding the integration of mechanical parts and the multiple additional sensors, is ideal for achieving much faster and more precise approaches. In this way, objects at very short distances (macro) and far away (telephoto) could be captured with a single sensor.

