Xiaomi’s latest craze: a smart dryer for pets | Technology

This smart dryer for dogs and cats is the solution you need to take care of your pets’ fur after washing.

It is not easy to bathe our pets such as dogs and cats, and even less when they have to dry, where a towel is usually used that can spoil the fur of the animal or even less recommended methods such as using a common hair dryer, something that it can even be dangerous.

So it’s no wonder that Xiaomi have thought about this circumstance that all of us who have pets suffer, and it is when they have to dry after a good bath. So thanks to Youpin crowdfunding there is now a new pet dryer that allows small pets to be introduced into this small transparent box, and in just a few seconds it will be completely dry.

According to gizmochina, this Xiaomi pet dryer offers 15 seconds of heating and quick drying reaching a constant temperature of 38.5 ° C.

It is also capable of simulating natural winds to keep our pets calm inside without being scared, and all with a very low noise level. The drying process neutralizes the static electricity of our pet’s fur while at the same time repairing the scales and forming a layer of protection against humidity. Once the pet is dry, the deodorizing module turns on to remove any odor from the process.

Moreover, to ensure the safety of the pet, the device is constructed of transparent materials to offer a 180 ° field of view on both sides, but also in the upper region. This will allow the owner to observe any circumstance that may happen inside in order to remove the pet. Likewise, it also incorporates a heat warning module that automatically cuts power if the temperatures inside exceed 42 ° C.

Soon it will not be necessary to have time to enjoy the company of a pet: this bionic cat behaves like a real one and does not need care.

Of course, it is a pet dryer designed for cats, although small dogs that do not exceed 9 kg could also be introduced inside, and this dryer has a volume of 60 l.

It is a product that you can order imported at an exchange rate of approximately 110 dollars, in case you want to get rid of that drying towel that your dogs and cats do not like either.